Tahoe Transportation District temporarily extends service to event center
STATELINE, Nev. – Tahoe Transportation District announced the extension of route 50 to accommodate select Tahoe Blue Center events this fall. They urge attendees to take advantage of the expanded free service this weekend.
October 7: Rumours of Fleetwood Mac
Eastbound departure from the South Y Transit Center at 6:30 p.m.. The route will extend to the Kingsbury Transit Center (parking garage adjacent to Kahle Dr.). The final departure is planned for 10:30 p.m. from the Tahoe Blue Event Center.
October 8: Billy Strings
Eastbound departure from the South Y Transit Center at 6:30 p.m. The route will extend to the Kingsbury Transit Center (parking garage adjacent to Kahle Dr.). The final departure is planned for 11:30 p.m. from the Tahoe Blue Event Center.
If you’re planning on attending a concert, transportation options are available. Buses will stop on US 50 directly in front of the events center with the temporary stop marked with sandwich board.
Other stops along route 50 can be found on the TTD website (https://www.tahoetransportation.org/routes/route-50/).
