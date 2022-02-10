 Tahoe Transportation District temporarily suspends services | TahoeDailyTribune.com
Tahoe Transportation District temporarily suspends services

Staff Report

Due to emergency facility problems at the transit yard, transit operations will be suspended early today, Feb. 9, 2022. Service will be suspended until further notice. Please refer to today’s final departures listed below.

The last route 19x departures for today are:

4:15 p.m. from Washington/Plaza (SB)

5:30 p.m. from Douglas County Community and Senior Center (NB)

The last route 22 departures for today are:

4:30 p.m. from Stateline Transit Center (EB)

5:30 p.m. from Douglas County Community and Senior Center (WB)

The last route 50 departures for today are:

5:40 p.m. from Y Transit Center

6:20 p.m. from Stateline Transit Center

The last route 55 departures for today are:

4:00 p.m. from South Y Transit Center

5:00 p.m. from Kingsbury Transit Center

Thank you for your patience and understanding. Updates will be provided as soon as they become available.

