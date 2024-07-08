Tahoe Transportation District to receive nearly $8 million for new electric buses

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) announced that Northern Nevada will receive nearly $9 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law they helped pass to fund new clean public transportation. The Tahoe Transportation District (TTD) will receive $7,901,826 to purchase new electric hybrid buses and improve transit safety and reliability.

“We are honored to receive the low emission grant, which will enable us to complete the replacement of our aging fleet with cleaner, more efficient vehicles,” said Carl Hasty, District Manager of the Tahoe Transportation District. “We are appreciative of the delegation’s support and the leadership of Senator Cortez Masto, whose dedicated advocacy for this clean transportation transit program has been instrumental in making this advancement possible.”

The Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Low and No Emission and Buses and Bus Facilities Grant Programs provides funding to state and local governments for the purchase or lease of zero-emission and low-emission transit buses and facilities. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides $5.6 billion through 2026 for the Low-No Program – more than six times greater than the previous five years of funding.

“Thousands of Nevada families rely on public transportation every day—that’s why I secured this funding to bring in more clean buses that will help us lower emissions and improve our air quality,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “These funds will modernize our transit options and make public transportation more reliable, safer, and more sustainable in the Lake Tahoe Basin and Northern Nevada.”

The Walker River Paiute Tribe will also receive $1,040,902 to support cleaner and upgraded buses for Walker River residents.

“Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law I helped write and pass, I’m proud to announce the Tahoe Transportation District and Walker River Paiute Tribe are receiving nearly $9 million to increase clean transportation options in Northern Nevada,” said Senator Rosen. “This crucial funding will help modernize our bus fleets and transportation facilities, lower carbon emissions, and improve air quality in our local communities. I’ll keep working to deliver the federal resources Nevada deserves.”