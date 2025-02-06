Tahoe Transportation partners at Nevada Legislature for Transportation Day

Jim Grant / Tahoe Daily Tribune / Karen Fink, a transportation planner for the TRPA, rides her bike to work on a daily basis.

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) participated in Transportation Day at the Nevada Legislature this week and addressed the State Senate and Assembly Growth and Infrastructure Committees in support of environmental and transportation improvements in the Lake Tahoe Basin. The 83rd session of the Nevada Legislature is convening on the 55th anniversary of the Bi-State Tahoe Regional Planning Compact between Nevada and California that unified Lake Tahoe planning and environmental programs under the Regional Plan, TRPA said today.

As the lead agency for the Lake Tahoe Environmental Improvement Program , TRPA submitted legislation requests on behalf of partner agencies for consideration this year, including bills to streamline forest health projects, improve parking enforcement along Nevada roadways at the lake, and improve boating safety, according to the agency. Other legislation would allow $19 million in bond sales for Nevada EIP projects and self-assessed business improvement districts to fund improvements to transportation, housing, and tourism management.

During the 2024 interim session, TRPA and other Lake Tahoe agencies worked with the Nevada Legislative Oversight Committee for TRPA and the Marlette Lake Water System to provide in-depth information on environmental issues and programs, which helped elected officials introduce various bill requests. After six committee meetings last year, TRPA satisfied all requests from the committee.

“We appreciate the time and resources state legislators and our partners at the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources have invested to help improve public safety, transportation, and recreation in the Lake Tahoe Region,” TRPA Executive Director Julie Regan said. “We’re proud of the progress we have seen in the Tahoe Basin since Nevada and California created this unique bi-state agency more than 50 years ago. Yet new challenges and historic impacts still threaten the basin. We will continue working with both states to honor and strengthen that partnership in the protection of Lake Tahoe.”

More information on the 83rd Session of the Nevada Legislature is available at http://www.leg.state.nv.us .