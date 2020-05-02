Tahoe travel restriction extended indefinitely

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County extended its order restricting nonessential travel into the unincorporated Lake Tahoe Basin area indefinitely.

The order, which was originally set to expire April 30, will be re-evaulated by county public health officials and local health care professionals at least every two weeks, a press release from the county states.

While the county is asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to ease local COVID-19 safety restrictions, Public Health Officer Dr. Nancy Williams said re-opening the basin to outside visitors is too risky for the area’s food and essential item supply, pharmacies and health care system.

There have been 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the South Lake Tahoe area as of Friday.