Tahoe travel restriction extended indefinitely
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County extended its order restricting nonessential travel into the unincorporated Lake Tahoe Basin area indefinitely.
The order, which was originally set to expire April 30, will be re-evaulated by county public health officials and local health care professionals at least every two weeks, a press release from the county states.
While the county is asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to ease local COVID-19 safety restrictions, Public Health Officer Dr. Nancy Williams said re-opening the basin to outside visitors is too risky for the area’s food and essential item supply, pharmacies and health care system.
There have been 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the South Lake Tahoe area as of Friday.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User