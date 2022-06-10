Tahoe-Truckee Pet of the Week: Betty
Betty’s name suits her well since she’s quite a stunning and beautiful feline. She is about as sweet as a cat can be and loves being with people of all ages.
Betty is an affectionate lady who wants what every cat wants: a safe, comfortable home where she can be loved. She not only loves being around people, but she’s a sucker for chin scratches, and a warm lap to cozy up on.
This dignified, petite, 9-year-old cat was originally transferred in from Yolo County. Betty has settled in nicely at the shelter in one of the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe’s large colony rooms and is now ready to live out the rest of her life as a pampered pet in a new home. HSTT volunteers love visiting with her because of her sweet demeanor and loving attitude.
Betty is quite easygoing and loves just being around others. She’d make the perfect addition to just about any home, including one with other cat friends. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Betty or learning more about her, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org.
To view more adoptable pets or for more information, visit http://www.hstt.org.
