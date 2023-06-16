Tahoe True: Will & Ivey owner’s new venture steps into clothing with positive message

Tahoe True will be celebrating their brand on Saturday, June 17.

Provided / Will & Ivey

Locals and tourists have come to love Will & Ivey, the new children’s boutique in South Lake Tahoe filled with owner Sandra Ney’s designs and other high quality brands, but it doesn’t stop there. This year the brand will see a new venture that promises to appeal to all ages. Ney is currently celebrating the upcoming launch of the new ‘Tahoe True’ brand, a range of comfort wear and hats emblazoned with a logo designed to celebrate the living history of Lake Tahoe and its people, along with bringing awareness to the importance of caring for the integrity of the lake.

Ney’s love for Lake Tahoe started very young. Her grandfather build a cabin on Carnelian Bay in 1939 and their lake home became a place of peace, wonder, security, and much joy. Without city distractions, days were filled with pure family time of games and water skiing. Ney’s care for nature expounded as she spent time among the pines and she found her faith growing daily in the beautiful scenery. “Many summer days I was alone, but never felt lonely, I always felt so close to God, my soul felt so full.”

Proceeds from Tahoe True will be donated to Clean Up the Lake, a Zephyr Cove based scuba-diving non-profit headed by Colin West that aims to remove plastics and other pollutants from Lake Tahoe. Through Tahoe True and Clean Up the Lake, Ney hopes to enlighten community members and visitors about the importance of caring for beautiful Lake Tahoe and how we can each do our part.

Tahoe True will be sold in a special designated area in the Will & Ivey boutique on Kingsbury Grade. You will find resort-friendly items from leisurewear to headwear, with plans to expand to all your vacation needs such as towels, robes, beach bags, and water bottles.

This Saturday, June 17, Ney will host a kick-off party at her store featuring the Clean Up the Lake team and local artisans. There will also be a Tahoe True website which will include a blog to pull in crowd-sourced stories about what Lake Tahoe means to people in the community and what we can all do to take better care of this spectacular place on the planet. She looks forward to hearing your stories! The event will feature whiskey tasting by Old Trestle Distillery, live music by Miki Rae, and food by the new restaurant, Shedcat Distillery.

“Lake Tahoe has such a special place in so many people’s hearts, I want to be able to provide a place for them to share their stories. What joy it will also bring to know that every garment sold will make an impact on the care of this beloved place.”