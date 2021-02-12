Tahoe under winter weather advisory with 2 storms on way

A view Friday during a bluebird powder day at Heavenly Mountain Resort. Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune



Lake Tahoe is under another Winter Weather Advisory for a storm expected to impact the basin Friday night.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued the advisory Friday afternoon and is forecasting up to 10 inches of snow above 7,000 feet and up to 6 inches at lake level.

The advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. through 10 a.m. Saturday.

Wind gusts will also be high, up to 65 mph which will cause hazardous conditions on the lake with up to 6 foot waves.

The service said winds could cause extensive tree damage and those traveling in the Sierra should be prepared for major delays and slippery roads.

Officials advise leaving early and allowing for extra time to reach intended destinations and leave extra space between vehicles.

The service is also calling for more snow on Sunday night through Monday and offered travel windows including, getting to Tahoe before 10 p.m. tonight and early morning Sunday through the early evening.