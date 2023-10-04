Tahoe Valley Elementary School holds Walk-A-Thon

Tahoe Valley Elementary School held its annual Walk-A-Thon on Friday, Sept. 29.

Javier Silva / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Valley Elementary School held its annual Walk-A-Thon on Friday, Sept. 29 from 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Organized by School Librarian Sid Stimac, the event is a fundraiser for the students to raise money for the PTA so we can support their field trips, classroom snacks, and events such as our harvest fest and Santa’s breakfast.

Funds raised from the fundraiser are used for the PTA so we can support their field trips, classroom snacks, and events such as our harvest fest and Santa’s breakfast. Provided

“We are raising money so the kids can get some experiences throughout the school year. This helps pay for field trips, busing to places in town that they might not get to go, pizza parties, or ice cream parties. And it gets the kids out here with their families and just have a fun time today.” said Stimac.

The event was open to community members, with local public figures like Mayor Cristi Creegan, police officers, and firefighters in attendance. A vital part of generating the funds needed for activities, the Tahoe Valley Elementary School Walk-A-Thon supplements funds not budgeted for by Lake Tahoe Unified School District.

“Usually, we are able to bring in around nine to ten thousand dollars for the school which is huge for our school. A lot of the other schools bring in more money than that but with our demographic, that amount of money is fantastic.” said Stimac

“The walk-a-thon this year was absolutely incredible. The kids had a great time, the weather was beautiful and so many people came out to support our kids,” added Stimac

If you would like to donate you can contact Tahoe Valley Elementary School or email Stimac at sstimac@ltusd.org .