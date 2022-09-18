Tahoe Valley Elementary to host Walk-A-Thon on Friday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Valley Elementary School is looking for support for its upcoming Walk-A-Thon.

Students at Tahoe Valley will be walking or running laps from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23. There will be a DJ, snacks and activities available during the event.

Hosted by the PTA, the event is a fundraiser for the students.

“We want to provide the kids with experiences that they wouldn’t get to do in their day to day life,” said PTA President and School Librarian Sid Stimac.

Activities could include riding in a limousine, having an ice cream truck come to school and give the kids ice cream or a popcorn and movie day. They are also raising money for an overnight field trip for the fourth and fifth graders.

Students can be sponsored and given a certain dollar amount per lap they complete or can be given a lump donation. The PTA is also hoping to have some experiences donated. They also are looking for volunteers to set up and break down the event.

To learn more or donate, email Stimac at sstimac@ltusd.org .