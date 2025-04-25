Tahoe Valley Stormwater and Greenbelt Improvement Project underway

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Tahoe Valley Stormwater and Greenbelt Improvement Project includes multi-benefit stormwater treatment based on natural systems (native plants and infiltration into soil) and drainage solutions for localized flooding. This process will spread, treat, infiltrate, and retain urban runoff from roadways, commercial areas, and other high-priority, directly connected urban areas to protect the clarity of Lake Tahoe. It also includes benefits requested by the community and stakeholders, including public space, new naturalized play structures, and improved active transportation paths.

After a planned winter shutdown, construction activities are now back underway and expected to continue through the 2025 construction season.

Construction of Phase I of the Tahoe Valley Stormwater and Greenbelt Improvement resumed on Monday, April 21, 2025. Construction activities will include installation of storm water collection, conveyance, and treatment infrastructure within the Tahoe Valley Area Plan. Streets impacted by storm drain installation will include James Avenue and Eloise Avenue between 3rd Street and Tahoe Keys Boulevard, and Council Rock Drive between Washington Avenue and Tahoe Keys Boulevard. Streets impacted by paving will include D Street between Julie Lane and Bonanza Avenue, F Street between Margaret Avenue and Bonanza Avenue, Bonanza Avenue between B Street and F Street. It is anticipated that Phase 1 construction will be complete in September.

Construction of Phase 2 of the Tahoe Valley Stormwater and Greenbelt Improvement Project began on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Construction activities will include tree removal in the greenbelt, installation of storm water collection, conveyance and treatment infrastructure, associated water utility infrastructure adjustments, and construction of multi-use paths and recreation areas in the greenbelt area behind The Crossings. Work will also take place in the vicinity of 4th Street, Barton Avenue, and Helen Avenue.

For more information on this project, please visit the Public Works webpage at https://www.cityofslt.us/827/Tahoe-Valley-Stormwater-and-Greenbelt-Im

The City encourages residents and visitors to stay informed about project updates and traffic or utility impacts.