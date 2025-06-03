Tahoe vibe menu: Embracing a healthy Type B lifestyle

During my first trip to the South Shore it was my playground, and I was on a mission to conquer it. I worked around the clock on my book, grilled locals for insider tips, and scouted neighborhoods like a hawk searching for its new nest. My Type A personality, inherited from my mom, was in overdrive, fueled by a relentless drive to achieve my goals ASAP.

As history tells it, Type A and Type B personalities were labeled by a top cardio doc back in the fifties. Type As are driven, ambitious, and impatient. On the other hand, easy-going Type Bs are less competitive, and can do stuff tomorrow.

The findings: Type As are more prone to stress-related health issues, such as heart disease, whereas. Type Bs tend to be healthier because they have lower levels of stress. But note, Type A’s often show higher motivation, and stress resilience. Still, there are ways to find a balance.

4 Spring-Summer Soothing Foods/Beverages

Here are 4 spring-summer foods/beverages that can help a Type A personality to go with the flow and achieve both Type A and Type B traits.

1.Lake Life: Cucumber and Spinach Salad—a refreshing mix of cucumber, spearmint, and fresh spinach;(it’s calming due to its magnesium, folate, which contribute to reducing anxiety. Cucumbers are hydrating and rich in antioxidants, while mint can help calm the digestive system and reduce stress.

2. Sleep Savior: Tart Cherry Juice—a natural source of melatonin, promoting a good night’s sleep: Tart cherries contain anthocyanins, which have been shown to reduce inflammation like fatty fish and promote better sleep. Speaking of more shuteye…

3. Calm in a Cup: Chamomile-Lavender Tea—a herbal remedy for anxiety and insomnia, backed by studies. Known for its calming effects, iced chamomile tea can soothe the mind and body, reducing stress and anxiety.

4. Hydrate and Unwind: Watermelon Mint Smoothie: Watermelon is hydrating and rich in vitamin C, while peppermint adds a calming effect. This smoothie can help reduce stress and promote relaxation.

By adding these refreshing superfoods into a diet regime, a Type A personality can adopt healthier habits associated with Type B personalities.

To add more tips to get a laid-back lifestyle, consider: Chill Out: Meditate or practice deep breathing exercises. Enjoy leisure activities help you to deplug. Set realistic goals and stay clear of feeling overwhelmed. Cultivate a positive social network with supportive people and pets. Stop and sniff the wildflowers–the Type B way to roll at Tahoe.

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventure, health, nutrition, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the popular Healing Powers series, and Courage with Paws: The Heart of a Siamese Cat, (Book 2) Time-Traveling Tabby, and a sci-fi trilogy–The Ghost Ships. She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com