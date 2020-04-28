Tahoe Water Suppliers Association wins water protection award

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The American Water Works Association has recognized the Tahoe Water Suppliers Association with the 2020 Exemplary Source Water Protection Award for its high level of protection and preservation of the Lake Tahoe watershed, the region’s primary water source for residents.

“The TWSA members and staff are so incredibly excited to receive this North American award,” said Madonna Dunbar, resource conservationist for the Incline Village General Improvement District and executive director for TWSA in a press release. “It’s a testament to the collaborative work and long-term investments being done by so many agencies with the common goal of protecting Tahoe’s watershed. Tahoe’s high-quality tap water is directly supported by these efforts.”

The award is based on the criteria set forth in the AWWA standard for source water protection.

TWSA’s source water quality goals are clarity and exceptional water quality. Source water challenges include stormwater runoff, urban development, air quality and erosion.

The organization’s Watershed Control Program focuses on education, monitoring, data management, regulation, mapping, administration, water conservation, and water rights.

“The mission of the TWSA is to develop, implement and maintain an effective watershed control program in order to satisfy recommendations in watershed sanitary surveys, advocate for the protection of Lake Tahoe as a viable source of drinking water, and to satisfy additional state and federal requirements,” said Dunbar.

Lake Tahoe is one of the deepest and clearest lakes in the world and a popular destination for recreation, tourism and home ownership. Together, TWSA agencies serve fewer than 50,000 residents year-round, but during peak tourism the population increases to more than 100,000.

IVGID is one of 12 municipal Lake Tahoe water agencies that make up the TWSA and serves as the association’s host site. There is no application cost to submit a nomination for the award.

For more information about the award, visit the AWWA website.