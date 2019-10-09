Tahoe Water Suppliers, Tahoe Fund promote reducing single-use plastics

Plastic can be found all over the lake, including underwater.

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — With the recent discovery of microplastic pollution in Lake Tahoe waters, the Tahoe Water Suppliers Association and Tahoe Fund are encouraging residents and visitors to reduce their use of single-use plastics, such as plastic-bottled water.

Plastic litter is emerging as an issue in the region and a simple solution is reducing plastic-bottled water use.

“With 99.994% purity, Tahoe Tap water is some of the best tasting water in the country and we want everyone to know that,” said Madonna Dunbar, Incline Village General Improvement District Resource Conservationist and Executive Director of Tahoe Water Suppliers Association. “Refilling is a simple yet effective way to reduce the use of single-use plastic-bottled waters. Everyone can do it.”

Area businesses interested in promoting refilling are encouraged to apply for $500 grants which are being offered for a limited time.

Tahoe Basin businesses who complete the program application, install water bottle refill stations and submit proof of installation and payment are eligible.

Applications can be found at yourtahoeplace.com.

The program is designed to encourage environmental stewardship by providing a way to easily refill reusable water bottles.

Visitors and local residents can easily find nearby water bottle refill stations by using the free TAP app at findtap.com.

Municipal water systems are more rigorously tested and monitored than the bottled water industry.

In addition to reducing single-plastic use, choosing tap water over bottled water supports the increased federal funding for safe and affordable public tap water.

The Desert Research Institute in Reno conducted the analyses of water samples that revealed the presence of particles of synthetic fiber and bits of plastic in Lake Tahoe.

The team has since been examining the particles to identify its origin and is scheduled to present its findings in December.