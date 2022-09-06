Tahoe Water Wars last Dangberg speaker topic

Mark McLaughlin



Historian and author Mark McLaughlin will speak on “The Lake Tahoe Water Wars,” 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

In the 1860s, a San Francisco-based engineer, Colonel Alexis Waldemar von Schmidt, acquired a half-section of land surrounding the Truckee River outlet in Tahoe City and the right to appropriate five hundred cubic feet per second of lake water.

Von Schmidt planned a diversion dam to be built about four miles downstream of the lake outlet. Through a complex system of pipes, tunnels, ditches, aqueducts, and reservoirs water would be transported to a storage facility for use in San Francisco. Nevada residents and politicians were hardly thrilled at the thought of a private company diverting and exporting water from the Truckee River to the California bay city. This was the beginning of the “Lake Tahoe Water Wars.”

Mark McLaughlin was educated as an historian and cultural geographer at the University of Nevada, Reno, and has lived at Lake Tahoe since 1978. McLaughlin is an award-winning, nationally published author, professional speaker, and photographer with seven books and more than nine hundred articles in print. He is also a frequent guest and contributor on radio programs, documentaries, and regional and national television including The History Channel and The Weather Channel.

“What a perfect finale to our 2022 Summer Festival. We are always thrilled to have Mark McLaughlin speak on the wide variety of topics he is knowledgeable about,” said Kim Harris, the park’s events manager.

All events are held outdoors under a tent for shading. Please bring your own seating, and no pets allowed — certified service animals only. Guests are welcome to bring food or beverage, as none will be sold at these events.

The park is located at 1450 Highway 88, south of the high school and roundabout. The ranch house is currently open for visitors Wednesdays through Sundays, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Groups can also reserve the park’s events tent, with picnic table seating for up to 60 people, along with optional interpretive presentations and building access. For more information, visit Dangberg.org or write info@dangberg.org .