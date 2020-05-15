Tahoe weather: Weekend starts nice then comes wind, rain and maybe snow

The weekend weather starts nice but winds arrive Saturday afternoon followed by rain and maybe snow.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Nice, calm weather starts the weekend at Lake Tahoe but it will deteriorate Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

If you have projects planned, better get them out of the way Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, said the National Weather Service in Reno.

Winds will be generally light until Saturday afternoon. The NWS has issued a lake wind advisory that goes into effect from 11 a.m. Sunday and lasts through 8 p.m. that night.

Southwest winds will range from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, higher on ridges, which will make the lake a dangerous place to be in kayaks or paddle boards.

NWS warns the gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds pick up Saturday afternoon and blow in a storm Sunday where “wetting” rain is expected for much of the Sierra to last through Tuesday.

The high Saturday will be in the mid 60s with an overnight low around 40. Sunday will be a few degrees less.

Snow is possible for the highest elevations then may dip down to lake level and result in travel impacts over passes Sunday and Monday nights. Plan on slick driving conditions.

Preparedness actions include securing loose outdoor items like trash cans and furniture.

NWS said additional precautions should be taken for temporary structures at construction sites and outdoor facilities associated with pandemic response that may be susceptible to gusty winds and rain.