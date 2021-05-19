Tahoe weather: Wind, rain, snow, freezing temps on tap

A view Wednesday morning from Diamond Peak Ski Resort in Incline Village. Provided

alertwildfire.org

Strong wind on Wednesday is pushing cooler temperatures and inclement weather towards the Lake Tahoe Basin.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a lake wind advisory for Wednesday for wind gusts that are expected to reach about 40 mph causing waves up to 3 feet. The southwest winds are expected to stay in the 15 to mph range throughout the day with the advisory ending at 9 p.m.

After the wind, the thermometer won’t go above 50 through Saturday with snow and rain in the forecast.

A late season storm is expected to bring gusty winds, rain, Sierra snow and freezing temperatures to the region starting as early as Wednesday night.

After a high of 63 on Wednesday, the temperature plummets into the high 20s overnight.

Snow showers are likely Thursday morning with thunder also possible. The high is expected to reach 44 with a 60% chance of precipitation. Little to no snow accumulation is expected for lake level.

The service said snow levels fall to around 5,000 feet, except 4,500 feet for Plumas/Lassen/northern Washoe counties late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning.

“In general, up to 3 inches will be possible for these same locations and could create slick road conditions especially along California State Route 44 and Highway 395 north of Susanville,” the service said. “Isolated locations could see some enhanced amounts along peaks — up to 6 inches for higher terrain through Friday.”

There is a 50% chance for snow showers on Friday that lasts through Saturday morning. The chance of rain and snow diminish Saturday night leaving Sunday mostly sunny with a high near 60.

Sunny skies return to start next week with Monday’s high expected to be around 70.