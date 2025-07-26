Tahoe Wedding Bell Blues

In the late 1970s early 1980s The South Shore of Lake Tahoe had a vibrant wholesome aspect of our tourism economy. It is a well-established tourism fact that each wedding held here brings higher than average spending per person into our economy. As we answer the Chamber phones, we frequently have couples who were married here years ago asking for information so they can sentimentally return to where they said their vows. Those are great calls to get. Up to 18,000 weddings a year were performed at our highest point between Nevada and California on the South Shore. The point is obvious that weddings bring people here but also give them incentive to return over and over bringing others with them. We used to have wedding chapels, churches and high-end weddings at places like Edgewood and Valhalla. We still do but in much less frequency. It had been a major part of our economic stability that helped our shoulder seasons , especially June, September and October. Many jobs were created for caterers, restaurants, photographers, dress shops, limousine services, flower shops, bakeries, equipment companies, music DJs, officiants, lodging, wedding coordinators and more.

Sadly, the current statistics tell a concerning story. According to the Clerks offices of both Douglas County Nevada and El Dorado County, we have gone from 10,000 weddings on the South Shore in 1990 to only 500 in South Lake in 2024 and only 250 in Douglas County. Why has that happened?

Obviously Covid had a major impact. But also, the rules have changed. The wedding chapels were allowed to have licenses on hand. Now, both Douglas County Nevada and El Dorado County require a trip to the County seat to obtain a wedding license. Further, because of budget cuts, the El Dorado County Clerk’s office in South Lake Tahoe has been reduced from 4 full-time Clerks, five days per week, to one person by appointment only one day per week. Our Clerks in the South Tahoe Office performed thousands of weddings in the office each year. There are other reasons for the decline that are yet to be ascertained and overcome. But, overcome them we will, by employing all the resources and organizations in our community. I learned early on in my Chamber career that in order to make an idea succeed one must be willing to share it and or give it to others. Some of the others that come to mind are both Chambers, both the Douglas and Eldorado County Clerks offices, the LTVA, Lodging Association/TDVA, and any businesses interested in accommodating weddings such as churches, wedding chapels, restaurants and whatever the brilliant minds of these organizations come up with. We have already seen a willingness by the County to find a way to once again have wedding licenses issued locally again. A Tahoe weddings summit is a likely event that needs to happen.

Duane WallaceOur Chamber has pledged to re-start the Wedding Association, and to bring a shared plan into place to return South Lake Tahoe to its former status as the wedding capital of Northern Nevada and California. Our Chamber President Brandi Bannister, and Doug Williams, our Vice-President of Government Relations are leading the effort with a soon to be announced, weddings coalition to identify the obstacles and to encourage a change in the marketing messaging. Our goal is to give people a reason to come to Tahoe bringing friends and family with them and of course an emotional attachment reason to return, year after year.