Tahoe Wellness Center supports Bread & Broth by hosting Monday Meal

Tahoe Wellness representatives helping Bread a$ Broth included (from left) Barbara Winter, Kevin Moon and Carolan LaCroix.

Bread & Broth’s Adopt A Day of Nourishment program provides community members the opportunity to partner with us in our efforts to serve a hot, nutritious meal to the less fortunate of our community.

Providing a basic need is a way to not only ease hunger but also uplifts the lives and well-being of those who are struggling. Wanting to take advantage of this opportunity to help others, the Tahoe Wellness Center partnered with B&B and hosted the Monday Meal as the Adopt A Day sponsor on Jan. 20.

“Tahoe Wellness Center’s first priority is the Lake Tahoe community, and keeping its members well,” said Carolan LaCroix, marketing director for the TWC. “We are proud to sponsor this evening meal, and have enjoyed helping our community directly.”

Joining LaCroix at B&B’s dinner were fellow TWC members Kevin Moon and Barbara Winter.

The TWC crew was a pleasure to volunteer with and B&B appreciates the dedication that TWC and their team members have for providing a service to those in need. We would also like to thank TWC for the monetary contributions they collect from their very generous clients for B&B through our donation jar program.

“We are proud to sponsor this evening, and have enjoyed helping our community directly,” added LaCroix. “We look forward to continually supporting the community every day, as well as continuing to support Bread & Broth, and spreading unity, hope and love in the south Lake Tahoe community.”

For more information on B&B’s AAD sponsorships, donating, volunteering, or meal service information visit http://www.breadandbroth.org or call Carol Gerard at 530-542-2876.

Submitted by Bread & Broth