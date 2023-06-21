Tahoe West Shore lakefront property on market for $35 million
MEEKS BAY, Calif. — A more than 4-acre lakefront property on Tahoe’s West Shore hit the market this week for $35 million.
The Rubicon Bay property, listed by Katrine “Trinkie” Watson, of Chase international on Tuesday, June 20, features mostly level acreage, more than 660 feet of shoreline, a pier and boat house, a main house, a bunk house/garage with extra bedroom suite, and separate guest house, according to the description on Zillow.
“This heritage property (North of D.L. Bliss State Park and south of Meeks Bay) was purchased by a family with deep connections to California and Nevada over 60 years ago, the description said. “The discerning matriarch, an art collector, who spent summers of her childhood at a Lake Tahoe family home, selected this site after extensive exploration of the West Shore.”
The main house, built in 1949, features 3,848-square-feet with six bedrooms and five bathrooms all on one level.
Next to the house is a bunk room with a bathroom – and an additional bedroom suite. A short stroll away is the two bedroom guest house built in 1960. It features a lakeview deck and stairs to the water. The property has a total of 10 bedrooms and eight bathrooms.
Watson, the listing agent, can be reached at 530-582-0722.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.