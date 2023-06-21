Tahoe West Shore lakefront property on market for $35 million

The property features more than 660 feet of shoreline a pier and boat house.

Provided/Brad Scott Visuals

MEEKS BAY, Calif. — A more than 4-acre lakefront property on Tahoe’s West Shore hit the market this week for $35 million.

The Rubicon Bay property, listed by Katrine “Trinkie” Watson, of Chase international on Tuesday, June 20, features mostly level acreage, more than 660 feet of shoreline, a pier and boat house, a main house, a bunk house/garage with extra bedroom suite, and separate guest house, according to the description on Zillow.

“This heritage property (North of D.L. Bliss State Park and south of Meeks Bay) was purchased by a family with deep connections to California and Nevada over 60 years ago, the description said. “The discerning matriarch, an art collector, who spent summers of her childhood at a Lake Tahoe family home, selected this site after extensive exploration of the West Shore.”

The kitchen and baths were updated several years ago. Provided/Brad Scott Visuals

The main house, built in 1949, features 3,848-square-feet with six bedrooms and five bathrooms all on one level.

Next to the house is a bunk room with a bathroom – and an additional bedroom suite. A short stroll away is the two bedroom guest house built in 1960. It features a lakeview deck and stairs to the water. The property has a total of 10 bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Watson, the listing agent, can be reached at 530-582-0722.

The 4.29-acre property is located in Rubicon Bay on Tahoe’s West Shore. Provided/Brad Scott Visuals

