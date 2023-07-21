Tahoe woman faces 10 years in drug sales
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A 49-year-old Lake Tahoe woman who was accused of conducting at least four drug transactions admitted to the charges Tuesday.
Tammy Lynn Prevost, 49, was arrested in May with a gross 28 grams of methamphetamine.
According to court documents the drug transactions occurred between Jan 5-12.
Prevost faces a decade in prison on two counts of possession with intent to sell involving methamphetamine and heroine.
Sentencing is scheduled for August 28.
