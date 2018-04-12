Tahoe Women’s Community Fund announces 2018 grant recipients

The Tahoe Women's Community Fund recently announced its grant recipients for the 2018 cycle.

The nonprofit had over 25 organizations apply for grants. With a total of $68,000 available this cycle, the Women's Community Fund was able to award grants to more than 13 nonprofits on South Shore, according to a press release. Project summaries for each grant recipient can be found at tahoewomenscommunityfund.org.

To honor the recipients and all grant applicants, the Women's Fund will host a gala on Wednesday, May 16, from 6-9 p.m. at the Tahoe Beach Retreat. Tickets are available at tahoewomenscommunityfund.org for $35.

The following organizations (grouped by topic) received grant funding:

Focus Grant Recipients in the category of Poverty & Housing:

Live Violence Free ($10,000) for the Supportive Housing Program for Victims of Abuse

Bread and Broth for Kids ($10,000) for the Weekend Food Program

SOS Outreach ($10,000) for the Progressive Outdoor Leadership Program

Focus Grant Recipients in the category of Children and Youth

Family Resource Center ($7,500) for the Leadership Starts Now Project for at-risk Youth

LTUSD Elementary Schools ($10,000) for the We Care Program

Assistance League Sierra Foothills ($2,500) for Clothing Kids with Confidence

Impact Grant Recipients in the category of Mental Health & Wellness:

Sierra Child & Family Services ($3,000) for the Peer Support Project

Soroptimist International of Tahoe Sierra ($3,000) for the Drug Store Project

Impact Grant Recipients in the category of Education & Literacy:

Boys & Girls Club of SLT ($3,000) for the Reading Intervention Program

SLT Library ($3,000) for the Digital Access Library Cards for 6th graders Program

Impact Grant Recipients in the category of Community and Environment:

Tahoe Institute of Natural Resources ($2,228) for Environmental Education Experiences

Lake Tahoe Shining Stars ($3,000) for the Bijou Ballet Club

Tahoe Rim Trail Association ($772) for the Stewardship Support Program