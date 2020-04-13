Tahoe Women’s Community Fund awards $125,000 to 11 local nonprofits

The Boys and Girls Club of South Lake Tahoe received $40,000 from the Tahoe Women's Community Fund.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Eleven nonprofits on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore will receive $125,000 in grant money from the Tahoe Women’s Community Fund.

TWCF is distributing the unprecedented amount in 2020 thanks to donations to the group and grant matching funds from the “Angel of Tahoe” Lisa Maloff.

TWCF started donating in 2016 and awarded $22,000 that first year.

Over 50 organizations applied for grants.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“The Inspiration Grant” was created this year and it was won by the Boys and Girls Club of South Lake Tahoe.

The club will receive $40,000, which it said in its application will go to purchasing a sound-proof partition wall in its new building currently under construction on Lyons Ave., behind South Tahoe Middle School.

Focus Grant recipients in the category of Poverty, Housing, or Basic Needs, included:

St. Theresa’s Parish (Bread and Broth 4 Kids: Push for Protein – $15,000)

LTUSD – Mt. Tallac High (Tallac Transit – $15,000)

Hope Lutheran Church (Hope Full Lunch) – $15,000)

Focus Grant recipients in the category of Children and Youth, included:

Tahoe Institute of Natural Sciences (Children/Youth Naturalistic Intelligence Development Project – $9,580)

SOS Outreach (Mentor Program Scholarships for Youth from South Lake Tahoe School District – $10,000)

Impact Grant recipients in the category of Mental Health and Wellness, included:

Live Violence Free (“Make the Call” Movement – $5,000)

South Tahoe Middle School (Drugstore Project – $5,000)

Impact Grant recipients in the category of Education & Literacy, included:

Lake Tahoe Educational Foundation (Gift of Literacy – $4,000)

Soroptimist International of Tahoe Sierra (Summer Reading Program – $2,500)

LTESMS PTA (Upgrading our Bookroom to 2020 Standards – $3,500)

The 2020 Grants Gala, where all recipients would normally be celebrated, was canceled due to the global pandemic.

For more information, visit tahoewomenscommunityfund.org.