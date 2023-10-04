Tahoe Women’s Community Fund celebrates members, looks for more sponsors

Fall has arrived. The aspen leaves are changing and there is a morning chill. The yellow, orange and red are in the trees and the yellow school buses are back on the roads. It is also a season of planning and change as we prepare for winter, make holiday plans, perhaps a winter trip and look towards the next year, 2024.

The Tahoe Women’s Community Fund is planning for next year too. They are moving into membership season during which they invite their members to renew their annual membership.

They also invite the community to become members and join in the impact of collective giving by joining the TWCF. To kick off the season, they are holding a membership celebration on Wednesday Oct. 18, 5-8 p.m. at Sidellis Brewery. They are discounted their beer from $8 to $7 and TWCF is buying every member their first.

The Tahoe Women’s Community Fund was launched in 2015 to leverage the power of collective giving in order to make a broad and lasting impact on the south shore communities we serve. Since our inception, through our memberships we have given back $628,000 to our community nonprofits through a simple grant process.

Anyone and everyone is invited to join the TWCF. Please visit the tahoewomenscommunityfund.org for more information and to join. With your membership you will be invited to vote on the grants to be funded with the monies collected through memberships for 2024. Each membership equals one vote. It is that simple. The more members, the more support that will be granted to our community nonprofits through the power of collective giving.

TWCF will accept memberships through December 31, 2023. The goal this year is 400 members. The minimum membership is $125 for the year, although many give more to increase the impact of their giving. Visit tahoewomenscommunityfund.org for more information.

Also, TWCF is looking for super sponsors. Lisa Maloff, the Angel of Tahoe, provided TWCF with matching funds for the last five years. Since her passing, they are looking for “super sponsors” to help.

Provided

Generally, they bring in about $50,000 in membership money for our grants which Maloff matched. They are asking donors to consider this as another option to help support the nonprofit community.

Super Sponsorships are available for both business and individuals with a minimum $5,000 donation.

For more information, e-mail tahoewomensfund@gmail.com or call 530-622-5621.