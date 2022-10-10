Tahoe Women’s Community Fund Fall Member Social on Tuesday at Lakeview Social

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Women’s Community Fund is going “social” with our fall membership celebration from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Lakeview Social. All are invited for this free, fun, casual evening together as we celebrate entering into our eighth year of collective giving. This evening is for all members and for all that might be interested in joining.

“The Tahoe Women’s Community Fund is all about what we can do together to make a difference in our community,” said a news release. “There are no required meetings, fundraising, or committees, just the joy of collective giving. Our members join annually at their desired amount with a minimum donation of $100. During each grant cycle, members first vote on areas of need in our community and later vote for those non-profit organizations they choose to support with grants based on their applications for funding. To date, after seven years, the TWCF has granted more than $537,000 to our local nonprofits.”

The Fall Member Social is a celebration for all members, prospective members, and those interested in learning more about the group. The goal is 400 members for 2023 and the ability collectively to give $100,000 to donate back to the community.

“We can all be philanthropists, support our community, be informed and take an active role in supporting our nonprofits,” the release continued. “Together, the Tahoe Women’s Community Fund can continue to grow to make an even bigger impact for our community.”

RSVP at this link or just come by on Tuesday evening.

Lakeview Social will be open with a full bar and food options for our members and their friends to buy at their leisure.

For more information, visit tahoewomenscommunityfund.org .