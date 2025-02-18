Tahoe Women’s Community Fund grant process opens
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Tahoe Women’s Community Fund has $110,000 to grant back to their community nonprofits here on the South Shore of Lake Tahoe for their tenth year of giving, and applications are now open at: http://www.eldoradocf.org/grants-catalog.
Applications are due no later than March 6, 2025. They have $110,000 to give back because of our amazing 242 members and 11 Super Sponsors. As always, the focus and impact grants are set for a specific area of need (as voted on by our membership). The Areas of Need for the Focus and Impact Grants must be the “focus” of the projects in the applications received.
All applicants may apply for up to $10,000. The Grant Application link can also be found on our website at http://www.tahoewomenscommunityfund.org. Again, applications are due by Thursday, March 6, 2025.
