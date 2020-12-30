Tahoe Women’s Fund awards local nonprofits
Earlier this year, Tahoe Women’s Community Fund awarded $125,000 in grants to local nonprofits, including our its first ever $40,000 Inspiration Grant that was awarded to the Boys & Girls Club Lake Tahoe for their Building Bright Futures capital campaign.
In the Fall, TWCF actively recruited 2021 memberships virtually in lieu of our member events such as last year’s Remarkable Women event. Each cabinet member and each organization that received funding in 2019 recorded videos that were shared on social media.
Members can sign up or renew through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 to be included in the 2021 grant cycle with memberships starting at $100 for the year.
Members will vote on areas of need in early 2021 and then again on grant applications in the Spring.
For more information, visit tahoewomenscommunityfund.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
California has nation’s 2nd confirmed case of virus variant
California on Wednesday announced the nation’s second confirmed case of the new and apparently more contagious variant of the coronavirus, offering a strong indication that the infection is spreading more widely in the United States.