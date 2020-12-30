Tahoe Women’s Fund awards local nonprofits

Earlier this year, Tahoe Women’s Community Fund awarded $125,000 in grants to local nonprofits, including our its first ever $40,000 Inspiration Grant that was awarded to the Boys & Girls Club Lake Tahoe for their Building Bright Futures capital campaign.

In the Fall, TWCF actively recruited 2021 memberships virtually in lieu of our member events such as last year’s Remarkable Women event. Each cabinet member and each organization that received funding in 2019 recorded videos that were shared on social media.

Members can sign up or renew through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 to be included in the 2021 grant cycle with memberships starting at $100 for the year.

Members will vote on areas of need in early 2021 and then again on grant applications in the Spring.

For more information, visit tahoewomenscommunityfund.org.