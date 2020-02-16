Tahoe Women’s Community Fund to give more than ever this year, will donate about $125,000

A presentation during the 2019 Grants Gala.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Women’s Community Fund is awarding more money than ever this year.

TWCF has been donating money to non-profits in the community since 2016. In its first year, it gave $22,000.

Now in its fifth year, the group will be donating $125,000, thanks to donations to the group and grant matching funds from the “Angel of Tahoe” Lisa Maloff.

TWFC has 212 members that can all decide how the group’s money is spent. Their annual membership fee is put in a pot, which Maloff matches two-to-one.

“The goal is to fund as many great nonprofits as possible,” said Kathy Haven, co-chair of the TWCF grant committee.

Each year, they give out focus grants and impact grants. The area of focus is decided by the grant committee, which consists of five to seven TWCF members.

For 2020, $45,000 will be divided for focus grants that will be given to nonprofits which work with poverty, housing or basic needs and $20,000 will be divided for focus grants will be given for areas of focus of children and youth.

There is also $10,000 that will be split for groups focusing on health and wellness and $10,000 for groups focusing on education and literacy.

For the first time, a $40,000 inspiration grant will be given. There is no area of focus and any nonprofit can apply. The grant committee narrows the grant applications, but all TWCF members have a say in the final decision.

“We’re trying to develop philanthropy in a more accessible way,” said TWCF Co-Founder Jamie Orr.

Grant applications open Feb. 14 and are due by 5 p.m. on March 13.

The grants will be awarded at the 2020 Grants Gala on May 19.

The Grants Gala is more than just handing out money. Recipients of the 2019 grants will have booths set up where they give presentations on how they used their grant money over the year. “You really get to see the impact you make,” Orr said about the event.

“It’s amazing what people are doing in our little town,” Haven added.

TWCF is part of a second event in the fall, Remarkable Women, where women all around Lake Tahoe are recognized.

To learn more or to apply for a grant, visit tahoewomenscommunityfund.org.