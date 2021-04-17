Tahoe WordWave contest opens to original 1-act play submissions

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — “There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside you,” Maya Angelou once said.

After a tumultuous 2020, many people are expressing their stories through written word; as poetry and plays that will weave the historical tapestry that defines these times.

Dagney Kerr’s one-act play “Deanna and Paul” was performed as a staged reading at the 2019 WordWave event. Provided



Valhalla Tahoe will collect and share those stories during Lake Tahoe’s WordWave One-Act Play Competition. The 2021 contest is now open for submission. The deadline for entry is 5 p.m. June 1 and plays can be submitted online at valhallatahoe.com/wordwave-contest . Manuscripts should have a running time of no more than 60 minutes and writers can enter multiple works.

Three winners of the play competition will have their works directed and produced as a staged reading at the Valhalla Boathouse Theatre at the Tallac Historic Site in South Lake Tahoe on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Each winner receives a $500 cash prize and a two-night stay to see their work directed and produced as a staged reading.

This Valhalla Tahoe event was created seven years ago to feature fresh one-act plays that tell the stories of the present and past. In this way Valhalla Tahoe continues to fulfill its mission of preserving Tahoe heritage through art, music and theatrer.

“Our stories come from our lives and from the playwright’s pen, the mind of the actor, the roles we create, the artistry of life itself and the quest of peace,” Angelou said.

Submission requirements

• Submit one-acts of no longer than 60 minutes by 5 p.m. June 1

• There is a $25 submission fee for each entry paid via Paypal.

• 100-200 word synopsis.

• Cast list that indicates the number of female roles, the number of male roles and the number of roles that can be performed by either gender.

• Set design(s). Please feel free to provide diagrams and/or pictures.

• Estimated running time.

• Plays must be written within the last five years.

For more information visit tahoewordwave.com , email info@valhallatahoe.com or call 530-541-4975.

Source: Valhalla Tahoe