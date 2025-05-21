Tahoe Yacht Club celebrates 100 years of tradition and community

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev.— One of Lake Tahoe’s oldest institutions is about to turn 100. On July 10, the Tahoe Yacht Club (TYC) will mark a century since its founding with a summer full of events designed to honor its rich legacy, celebrate its vibrant present, and look ahead to its future.

Founded on July 10, 1925, as the Tahoe Power Boat Club, the organization began as a loose gathering of boating enthusiasts. Its early members—many hailing from San Francisco’s elite—found common ground in their love for Lake Tahoe’s waters and the sleek wooden speed boats that soon became symbols of summer status.

“I have enjoyed working with a great committee with strong opinions and full involvement. It has been a fulfilling process of boiling down the many ideas to some six signature events with historical significance,” Paul Cunha, chair of the Centennial Committee and a former commodore said. Cunha, who first encountered the club as a teenager watching boat races in Homewood, is spearheading the year’s commemorations, which range from golf tournaments to historic reenactments.

The celebration officially launches June 7 with a sold-out Summer Launch Party at Sunnyside, a venue chosen for its historic ties to the club. Events will continue throughout the summer, including a Centennial Golf and Social weekend (June 20–21), the official 100th Anniversary Party on July 10, and the highly anticipated Bootleggers Ball on July 19—a speakeasy-style gathering at a secret location.

Other highlights include a July 23 picnic at Thunderbird Lodge. The Thunderbird yacht, powered by twin Allison V12 engines and still turning heads on the lake, will also make an appearance.

The grand finale: a Centennial Gala at Everline Resort Hotel on Aug. 23.

The Tahoe Yacht Club’s legacy began with boat races and picnic gatherings. The club’s first official meeting took place at the Tahoe Tavern Resort in 1925. Its early days were steeped in the glamour of the Roaring Twenties, with polished mahogany boats and regattas drawing crowds to the lake.

Today, the club remains a hub for recreation, community, and environmental stewardship.

TYC offers a full year-round calendar, including group outings for sailing, paddling, hiking, skiing, golf, bocce, and more. The club hosts monthly socials, seasonal celebrations like Oktoberfest and New Year’s Eve, and educational speaker events. TYC’s “Blue Crew” also contributes to shoreline cleanups around the lake.

“It has given us a sense of community and lasting friendships in an area that is largely for vacationers,” Margot Woodward, the club’s Centennial Marketing Chair, said. “I love the engaged attitude of our membership.”

One of the club’s most celebrated traditions is the Concours d’Elegance, the world-renowned wooden boat show founded in 1972 and now hosted annually by the Tahoe Yacht Club Foundation (TYCF). The 2025 edition, TYC’s 51st, will showcase Gar Wood boats—fitting, as Gar Wood celebrates its 100th anniversary this year as well. Obexer’s Marina, the show’s longtime venue, became the original Tahoe agent for Gar Wood boats in 1928.

The TYCF has awarded more than $500,000 in grants to local and maritime-related organizations, including the Tahoe Maritime Museum, Thunderbird Lodge Preservation Society, and the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe.

“With the passage of time, many have moved on to fiberglass and wakeboard boats. The Tahoe Yacht Club Foundation aims to preserve and educate the public about these Mahogany masterpieces,” Foundation President Ross Arno said.

Even during challenges like COVID-19, the club remained resilient. “We were forced to close for a few months,” Arno said. “Membership continued to pay, and we resurfaced stronger than ever.”

To further commemorate the milestone, a centennial book—“A Century of Memories, 1925–2025”—has been compiled by a dedicated committee. It will be presented to members during the anniversary party on July 10.

Today, the Tahoe Yacht Club includes both full-time residents and seasonal members from Northern California and beyond. Members have access to club-owned kayaks, paddleboards, and a fleet of sailboats, as well as reciprocity privileges with other yacht clubs around the world.

Programs like the Junior Sailing Program, co-sponsored with the Tahoe City Recreation Department, and “A Day on the Lake” with the Achieve Tahoe program, continue to ensure the club’s legacy is passed to future generations.

“The Centennial Celebration gives us a chance to look back at our roots as a seasonal club primarily focused on boating. It allows us to look at what we do today and what we should be doing for the benefit of the members and the community in the future” Ray Landgraf, current Commodore, and Commodore in 2018, said. “Our Board started planning for the Centennial in 2023, with many volunteers filling the various event and historical book committees.”

As the Tahoe Yacht Club sails into its second century, its compass remains fixed: fostering community, honoring tradition, and celebrating the beauty of Lake Tahoe.

For more information and a full list of centennial events, visit http://www.tahoeyc.com .

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.