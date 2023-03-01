Tahoe Youth & Family Services appoints Lane as interim director

Cheyanne Lane



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Youth & Family Services recently appointed Cheyanne Lane as the interim executive director.

Lane began working for TYFS in 2006 and has filled many roles during her tenure. Most recently, she has served as the agency’s supportive services manager focusing on homeless intervention and prevention services to ensure that unaccompanied minors and homeless young adults in our community have a voice and are represented.

“I am honored to be at the helm during this transition,” said Lane. “I bring a core understanding of the organization’s mission and a commitment to serving our communities. I will continue to focus on offering the best programs and services possible, exemplifying our core values, which include integrity, community, leadership, and excellence.”

Lane is an active member in the South Lake Tahoe community, serving as a board member of Encompass Youth, Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless, a member of the Homeless Task Force, and a 2012 graduate of Leadership Lake Tahoe through the Lake Tahoe Chamber of Commerce.

“I am excited with the appointment of Cheyanne Lane as our interim executive director,” said Board President DeAnna Imelli. “She has great passion for the programs she directs, and I know she will extend that passion to directing the future of TYFS.”

The Board of Directors will be working in partnership with Lane to make necessary improvements within the agency to serve the needs on the South Shore and in Douglas County.

Board of Directors for 2023 include: DeAnna Imelli of St. Galls Catholic Church, President; Rod Smith, Vice President, Courtney Moore of Carson Valley Medical Center, Secretary, Judy Breza, Treasurer, David Stevenson, South Lake Tahoe Police Chief; Michael Millward of Millward Law, LTD.

Tahoe Youth & Family Services is a nonprofit that has been serving youth and families in the South Lake Tahoe community since 1971 and Douglas County since 2008. The mission is to promote the healthy development of children, families, and individuals through counseling and support programs.

For more information, visit tahoeyouth.org .