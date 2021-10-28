Tahoe Youth & Family Services director announces retirement

Karen Carey, executive director of Tahoe Youth & Family Services has announced her retirement effective Jan. 31. She brought many years of experience with her when she joined Tahoe Youth & Family Services and has been a valued leader of the organization the past four years.

Karen Carey



“It has been an honor to be the executive director of Tahoe Youth & Family Services. Its mission is critical to our community and to the lives of so many children, youth, adults, and families,” Carey said.

Karen joined Tahoe Youth & Family Services in January 2018 after previously retiring from Tahoe Safe Alliance in 2016. Throughout her tenure with Tahoe Youth & Family Services Karen has created a strong board that balances the relationships between Douglas County and El Dorado County. She worked with the board to meet the needs of the organization by implementing key policies and procedures to strengthen the sustainability of Tahoe Youth & Family Services. Karen also increased awareness of Tahoe Youth & Family Services through community collaboration, creating an Advisory Council and through her leadership and dedication to Tahoe Youth & Family Services she overcame many challenges in fundraising through the pandemic.

The Tahoe Youth & Family Services Board of Directors recognizes Karen’s desire to retire, returning to her coaching & consulting business, “Thrive,” and enjoying time with family and traveling. This is an opportunity for Tahoe Youth & Family Services to enthusiastically welcome new leadership that will embrace our mission to “Promote the healthy development of children, families and individuals through counseling and support services.”

If you are interested in applying for the Executive Director position or would like more information on the position, contact Karen Carey via email at karen@tahoeyouth.org . For more information on Tahoe Youth & Family Services, visit tahoeyouth.org