Tahoe youths, Hallen, Arnold, to compete at Junior Worlds in Switzerland

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Two South Lake Tahoe youths are headed across the Atlantic Ocean to compete in an elite, invitation only event.

Veda Hallen, 16, and Piper Arnold, 14, both received invitations to represent Team USA in the 2022 U.S. Ski and Snowboard FIS Junior World Championships that take place March 6-13 in Leysin, Switzerland.

“It’s awesome and I’m super excited,” Hallen said. “I’m nervous but I’m trying to stay positive. I’m going with my dad to my first international event.”

Hallen is a snowboarder who will compete in slopestyle and big air. Piper is a skier that will participate in slopestyle and halfpipe.

They will each fly about 17 hours and lodge together while there.

Junior Worlds brings together the top junior athletes from all over the world to compete for a World Cup spot for the 2023 season.

Hallen wanted to thank supporters who are helping her along the way, including Woeful Law Firm, Tahoe Luxury Charters, Tahoe Bagel Company, Tahoe Pops and the USASA South Tahoe Series.

Veda Hallen earned second place at a recent event.

Provided