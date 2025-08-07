Tahoe’s annual Bloody Mary Festival returns this Weekend

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Get ready to raise your glass! The Tahoe Bloody Mary Festival returns to Lake Tahoe for its 13th year on Sunday, August 10, 2025, bringing bold flavors, beach vibes, and fierce competition to the shoreline.

Presented by Cutwater Spirits, this summer celebration brings together more than 15 of the region’s most inventive bartenders for a day of lakeside indulgence, each showcasing their most creative takes on the classic Bloody Mary.

“Bring your beach gear and your appetite because you are going to need both,” said event founder Mike Peron.

Bloody Marys are famous for their over-the-top garnishes, and this festival takes that tradition to the next level. Attendees can expect glasses piled high with everything from juicy sliders and crispy chicken wings to grilled cheese sandwiches.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Lake Tahoe at the Tahoe Beach Retreat & Lodge, the festival draws talent from Tahoe, Reno, Carson City, and Virginia City. It will offer tastings, the chance to vote for their favorite Bloody Mary, and a full day of entertainment. Highlights include a live DJ set by DJ Clay, music from Porter House, a Tiki Bar, and plenty of sunshine and sand.

“You can be very grandiose with a Bloody Mary,” Peron said. He added that unlike many traditional cocktails, Bloody Marys offer a unique canvas for creativity, allowing bartenders to experiment with bold, innovative recipes.

The event is also family-friendly thanks to its laid-back, beachside setup.

“You can leave your kids at the beach and take turns tasting Bloody Marys with your partner,” Peron added.

Attendees will vote for the best Bloody Mary, with cash prizes, trophies and bragging rights awarded at the end of the event.

Tickets are on sale now and moving fast — with fewer than 100 remaining, they’re expected to sell out soon.

“You’re going to come hungry and energetic, and leave sunburnt, full, and with a nice buzz,” Peron said.

For tickets and more information, visit TahoeBloodyMary.EventBrite.com