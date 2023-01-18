Tahoe’s Barnwell earns back-to-back podiums start to college season

Gunnar Barnwell skis down a giant slalom course.

Provided/Bryce Bonner/Student Coach/Colorado Mountain College

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Former Whittell High School graduate and state slalom champion Gunnar Barnwell is off to a strong start for division I Colorado Mountain College’s Screaming Eagles.

Barnwell, a sophomore and walk-on, recently finished second place at the Devo Tech Qualifier Snow King in Wyoming behind teammate Isaac Mozen who Barnwell helped recruit from the Sugar Bowl Ski Academy. The two skiers were separated by less than two-tenths of a second, or by less than 50 centimeters after navigating 49 turns over a distance of 170 meters.

Barnwell earned another podium finish, third place, on Day 2, with Mozen in second.

On Day 3, Barnwell took sixth and on the final day earned fourth.

It was a strong start for the Screaming Eagles who are getting ready to compete in the Westminster Invitational held at Snowbird, Utah. The competition there will include the University of Utah, Denver University, Colorado University and University of Nevada, Reno, who, for the first time in many years is fielding a ski team.

Barnwell holds nothing back with his intentions to show the coaching staff of UNR’s alpine team who he is and what he learned in the mountains that they now call their home.

“I look forward to the opener in Utah where I will see so many former coaches, teammates and family members,” Barnwell said. “The conditions are usually pretty soft on that course which always makes starting down in the pack tough. The last race of the season in spring at Palisades Tahoe did me dirty with an unwarranted DSQ without the ability to protest because they were so short staffed. This made this early season score for me crucial.”