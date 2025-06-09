Tahoe’s entrepreneurs unite: Free monthly roundtables breaking barriers in 2025

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Tahoe Prosperity Center’s Tahoe Inc. entrepreneur roundtable series is back this second Tuesday, June 10 upstairs at Za’s Lakefront Bar and Grill in Tahoe City from 5:30–7 p.m., bringing together business owners, founders, and aspiring entrepreneurs in some of the region’s most vibrant venues.

Each month, these dynamic gatherings rotate through unique local spots—from innovative coworking spaces and craft breweries to cozy bakeries and favorite restaurants—creating an atmosphere where great ideas and meaningful connections flourish naturally. The casual, welcoming environment makes it easy for both seasoned business owners and first-time ideas holders to engage, share, and grow together.

“These roundtables are where mountain innovation comes to life,” says Derrick Martin of the Tahoe Prosperity Center. “What makes them special is how they tap into each community’s unique strengths while addressing shared challenges. One month you might hear from a tech startup, the next from an outdoor recreation pioneer—it’s this diversity that drives innovation in our region.”

The energy of these gatherings has already sparked exciting collaborations across the lake, from sustainable tourism initiatives to creative retail partnerships. Participants can gain practical insights, peer mentorship, and valuable connections while helping preserve and enhance the authentic character that makes our region unique.

Whether you’re looking to solve a business challenge, expand your network, or simply get inspired by fellow entrepreneurs, join us at this month’s roundtable and be part of Tahoe’s growing business community. Visit http://www.TahoeInc.org to discover the next unique venue and secure your spot.