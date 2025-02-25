Tahoe’s entrepreneurs unite: Free monthly roundtables breaking barriers in 2025

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – Every second Tuesday of 2025, the entrepreneurial spirit of Lake Tahoe comes alive as Tahoe Inc., a cornerstone initiative of the Tahoe Prosperity Center’s Prosperity Playbook, brings together innovators, dreamers, and business leaders from both sides of the California-Nevada state line.

These dynamic, free monthly roundtables rotate through the Basin’s vibrant communities – Tahoe City, Truckee, Incline Village, South Lake Tahoe, and Zephyr Cove – creating a unique ecosystem of mountain-town innovation.

“These roundtables are where mountain innovation meets practical solutions,” says Derrick Martin of the Tahoe Prosperity Center. “From tech startups to outdoor industry pioneers, our diverse community comes together to tackle real challenges and create breakthrough opportunities. One month you might be learning from a sustainable tourism expert, the next from a 3D visualization artist – it’s this diversity of perspective that makes magic happen.”

The momentum is building after an inspirational 2024, which saw the successful launch of three Spanish-speaking roundtables alongside regular sessions. Now, Tahoe Inc. has expanded its reach with digital tools offering support in over 40 languages, ensuring every entrepreneur in the Basin can access this powerful network of peer support and expertise.

Recent gatherings have sparked collaborations across cutting-edge fields including Augmented Reality, 3D videography, adaptive sports instruction, and inclusive web design. These sessions go beyond traditional networking – they’re interactive workshops where established business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs alike find actionable solutions to real-world challenges.

Whether you’re facing a specific business hurdle, exploring a new venture, or simply wanting to connect with fellow innovators, these roundtables provide the peer mentorship and community support unique to building a business in Tahoe. Each session harnesses our community’s collective wisdom while preserving the authentic character that makes our region special.

Join in shaping Tahoe’s economic future. Register for upcoming roundtables at http://www.tahoeinc.org .