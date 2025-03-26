Tahoe’s largest networking event returns April 3: the ultimate community showcase

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Thursday, April 3, 2025, the Tahoe Blue Event Center will transform into a bustling hub of connection, discovery, and community pride during the 2025 Go Local Business Expo. Known as the Tahoe region’s premier networking event, this highly anticipated evening will bring together over 120 local businesses and more than 1,000 guests from both California and Nevada for a high-energy showcase of innovation, local flavor, and collaboration.

This year’s Expo extends across both the arena and concourse levels of the Tahoe Blue Event Center, offering attendees an expansive experience filled with vendor booths, food and beverage tastings, raffles, and special programming. What started nearly 15 years ago with just 75 vendors has grown into a celebration of the region’s thriving business community, featuring companies from industries such as outdoor recreation, hospitality, health and wellness, technology, nonprofit services, and culinary arts.

2024 Go Local Business Expo. Provided

Food lovers can look forward to samples from over 25 local vendors, with highlights including Cold Water Brewery, Margaritaville Lake Tahoe, Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino, Azul Latin Kitchen, Base Camp Pizza Co., Fox and Hound Smokehouse Grill & Bar, The Grove, Chart House, MacDuff’s Public House, and Tipsy Putt. Beverage tastings will include more than 15 breweries, wineries, and spirits providers. Local favorites like Riva Grill will be serving their famous Wet Woody’s, alongside craft samples from Crystal Basin Cellars, Idle Hour, South Lake Brewing Company, The Cork & More, and Tahoe Blue Vodka. New additions like Knee Deep Brewing and Paddle House Brews will also be featured.

In addition to tastings and vendor engagement, over 35 raffle prizes will be up for grabs. Prizes range from weekend getaways and dining experiences to exclusive local gifts, with raffles hosted by both individual vendors and the Tahoe Chamber. Fireside Chats will offer a chance for meaningful dialogue, with speakers such as Chelcee Thomas, Ph.D., Executive Director of Live Violence Free, sharing insights on nonprofit rebranding. South Lake Tahoe Mayor Tamara Wallace and City Manager Joe Irvin will also host a community discussion, welcoming Expo attendees to connect with local leadership.

New this year is the introduction of Family Biz Blvd, a dedicated section of the Expo designed to spotlight businesses and nonprofits that serve children and families. Families can visit booths hosted by The Studio, Lake Tahoe Shining Stars, Tahoe Safe Alliance for Kids, Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe, and the Reno Nevada FamilySearch Center, all offering interactive activities and valuable resources. The Boys & Girls Club will also be selling discounted Tahoe Brewfest tickets for $50. New participants like Tahoe Craft Lab will offer hands-on creativity for kids, and Encompassed Youth will share tools and support for under-resourced youth in the community.

Tickets for the Go Local Business Expo are $20 per person, and children under 9 attend free. In response to community feedback about online ticketing fees, the Tahoe Chamber is making it easier than ever to purchase tickets without added costs. Not only can guests avoid Ticketmaster fees, but the Chamber is also covering the Tahoe Blue Event Center’s $4 per ticket facility fee. A limited number of tickets are available for in-person purchase at the following pop-up and partner locations:

On Thursday, March 27, tickets will be available at the Clean Tahoe office (2074 Lake Tahoe Blvd #6, South Lake Tahoe) from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (cash only). Tickets can also be purchased during the Tahoe Knight Monsters hockey games on Friday, March 28, and Saturday, March 29 at the Tahoe Chamber booth in the Event Center concourse—before the game and during the first and second intermissions (cash and credit accepted).

From Sunday, March 30 through Thursday, April 3, tickets will be sold at Tahoe Valley Campground (1175 Melba Dr) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and at The Cork & More (1032 Al Tahoe Blvd) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m (closed Sunday). Both locations accept cash only, and tickets will be available while supplies last.

The Go Local Business Expo is more than just a showcase—it’s a high-energy evening that highlights the entrepreneurial spirit of South Lake Tahoe while offering a platform for connection, celebration, and community support. Whether you’re a small business owner, industry professional, or simply looking for a fun and delicious evening out, this event has something for everyone.

The Tahoe Chamber would like to extend a sincere thank you to the sponsors who help make this event possible. Their support allows us to continue growing this event and providing opportunities for our business community to thrive. Special thanks to: Margaritaville Lake Tahoe, Dollar Signs & Graphics, Barton Health, City of South Lake Tahoe, Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino, Lake Tahoe Community College (LTCC), Clearly Tahoe, Tahoe.com, Camelot Party Rentals, Fox & Hound Smokehouse Grill & Bar, Luna Lending, and NV Energy.

To view the full list of vendors, purchase tickets and learn more, visit tahoechamber.org/business-expo .