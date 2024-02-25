Tahoe’s most scenic SkiMo race returns March 23 

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Lake Tahoe region’s most fun and scenic SkiMo competition – the Luggi Foeger Uphill/Downhill Festival – returns to Diamond Peak Ski Resort on March 23 & 24, 2024 for another weekend of human-powered adventure and friendly competition.

Named in honor of Luggi Foeger – the founder and original general manager of Diamond Peak ski resort when it opened in 1966 – the Uphill/Downhill Festival is a family-friendly event that celebrates human-powered sports, mountain culture, local craft beer and springtime in the Lake Tahoe region.

Competitors race up the mountain using whatever human-powered method they prefer – skins, snowshoes, running shoes, etc. – then ski, snowboard, snowshoe or run back down to the finish line.

Competitive SkiMo racers and experienced uphillers looking to challenge themselves are invited to take on the Elite Luggi course, consisting of two laps to the top of Diamond Peak Ski Resort for a total distance of 4.6 miles (7.4 km) with 3,315 feet (1,010 m) of total elevation gain.

Diamond Peak Luggi Foeger Festival start line Provided

Racers looking for a less strenuous but still challenging route can tackle the Big Luggi course, consisting of one lap to the top of the mountain for a total distance of 2.6 miles (4.2 km) with 1,840 feet (561 m) of total elevation gain. The Big Luggi race also offers a Masters division for competitors 50 and older.

For those looking for a less-challenging, family-friendly route, the recreational Lil’ Luggi course goes up to mid-mountain and features 1 mile (1.6 km) of total distance with 450 feet (137 m) of total elevation gain.

Finally, the most popular category is the Beer Luggi – a non-competitive division where participants can choose any of the courses they would like to do. Instead of competing for prizes and podium finishes, Beer Luggi “racers” will receive a souvenir Beer Luggi stein and a 16oz. craft beer from local brewery Alibi Ale Works after they finish.

Costumes are highly encouraged in all divisions, with prizes available to competitors who show up decked out in their best outfit. Few mountains offer as scenic a backdrop for a SkiMo race as Diamond Peak, which features panoramic Lake Tahoe views from both courses.

In addition to the races at the heart of the Uphill/Downhill Festival, there will be on-snow backcountry/alpine-touring/SkiMo demo gear available to try for free at the resort on March 23 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., presented by Tahoe Mountain Sports .

On Sunday, March 24, the fun continues with a Winter Wildlife Snowshoe Hike presented by the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science at 7:30 a.m. All are welcome to meet at the Base Lodge deck for a 1-mile interpretive snowshoe hike and presentation in the Base Area about the local ecosystem.

More than just a race – it’s a party!

While the focus of the festival is certainly on getting up and down the mountain, the atmosphere in the Base Area will be festive, with spectators enjoying beautiful views, music, and food and drink specials on the outdoor sun deck at Diamond Peak.

Registration is open now

Early-bird registration for all Luggi Foeger races is available through March 9 with discounted prices ranging from $35 for the Elite Luggi and Beer Luggi divisions, $30 for the Big Luggi race, and $15 for the Lil’ Luggi division. After March 9, prices go up, so register early! Registration links can be found on Diamond Peak’s website at: https://www.diamondpeak.com/event/luggi-foeger-uphill-downhill-festival/

Volunteers needed

Diamond Peak is actively recruiting volunteers to help ensure the SkiMo races run smoothly. We are looking for course marshals, on-course photographers, and finish-line attendants/timekeepers on the afternoon of March 23. Please reach out to marketing@diamondpeak.com if you can volunteer at the event.

SkiMo Race Descriptions & Categories

Elite Luggi=4.6 Miles (double lap) – Men’s & Women’s divisions

Big Luggi=2.6 Miles (single lap – 1.3 miles uphill to the top) – Men’s, Women’s, Men’s Masters (ages 50+), Women’s Masters (ages 50+), and Youth (ages 15 & under) divisions

Lil’ Luggi=1 Mile (short course – .4 miles uphill to mid-mountain) – Adult (16 & up), Youth (ages 11-15) and Child (ages 10 & under) divisions

Beer Luggi=Non-competitive – choose either the Big or Lil’ Luggi course and have fun. No prizes awarded, but registration includes a 16oz. Alibi beer and souvenir beer stein. Cheers! (ages 21+)

Race Schedule – Saturday, March 23