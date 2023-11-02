Tahoe’s online nonprofit directory makes supporting the community easier on Giving Tuesday

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – As we enter this season of giving, Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation encourages you to join in giving in all seasons, and collectively on this Giving Tuesday, November 28.

Each year on Giving Tuesday, charitable individuals rally around their nonprofit community in a day dedicated to collective support. As this year’s Giving Tuesday approaches, Parasol Tahoe is dedicated to connecting donors to causes they care about.

As leaders of philanthropy in the Tahoe Basin, the Community Foundation works with nonprofit organizations to achieve their goals and forms connections between donors and nonprofits through TahoeGives.org , an online Tahoe Nonprofit Directory.

“With so many hardworking nonprofits in Tahoe, we wanted to create a way to make it easy for donors to find organizations that most suit their charitable passions,” says the Community Foundation’s Program Director, Laura Roche. “We believe in collaboration and maximizing charitable funds to create a positive impact in the place we call home.”

With over 80 charitable organizations providing services and programs benefiting the people and places of Tahoe, Tahoe Gives makes it easier to navigate through nonprofits to discover local organizations and their missions.

As a catalyst for advocating the power of philanthropy, Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation encourages the community to harness the power of collective giving and be a vital part of transforming the community this Giving Tuesday and all year long.