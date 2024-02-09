Tahoe’s snowpack: ‘disappointing,’ but not a concern

MT. ROSE, Nev. – Experts say it’s a disappointing start to the year for Tahoe’s snowpack, but not a concern given last year’s heavy winter. Plus, there’s still time for mother nature to boost the numbers.

Thursday’s snowpack reading at Mount Rose’s SNOTEL site revealed a 67 inch deep snowpack. If you melted that snow, Hydrologist Jeff Anderson with the Natural Resources Conservation Service says it would produce about 16.3 inches of water. This is about 60% of a normal snowpack. About 9% of that accumulated since Feb. 1.

Jeff Anderson weighs the snow filled poll to calculate the water content of the snowpack at the Mount Rose SNOTEL site on Feb. 8. Katelyn Welsh / Tahoe Daily Tribune

This time last year, readings revealed a 178% snowpack.

Across the entire Tahoe and Truckee area, the numbers are a bit higher at about 63% of a normal snowpack. Those numbers are up 10% from Feb. 1.

Anderson says the atmospheric river storms we saw this last cycle are what the region needs to bolster the snowpack. We’ve only had one this year and he estimates we will likely need four more to come close to a normal snowpack by April.

Snowpacks provide the water supply in the Western U.S. Anderson says, “The snow is our winter reservoir for the water,” and adds our liquid reservoirs like Lake Tahoe, Boca, Prosser, aren’t big enough to store all the water. Storing it as snow allows it to slowly run off in the summer.

He says since we had a heavy snowpack last winter, our reservoir storage is doing fine, “So we don’t really need a huge snowpack this year. We’d like to see one, but it’s not like we’ve just had three years of drought.”

Chad Blanchard the US District Court Water Master for Truckee and Carson Rivers says with the heavy snowpack last year, Tahoe filled to 6,227.41 feet, which is close to its max storage of 6,229.1 feet.

He says if the snowpack from this year fills it entirely, it will provide carry over for about three summers, depending of factors like precipitation and evaporation.