Tahoe’s tasty treats: A wholesome Easter basket bonanza!

This year, I’m saying goodbye to the sugary overload of traditional Easter baskets. Instead, I’m creating a healthy Tahoe-inspired DIY basket! No more milk chocolate bunnies filled with empty calories or neon jellybeans. Below are six items that can transform the old school Easter basket theme, along with details of their health perks and connections to Tahoe and spring.

Whole Wheat Hot Cross Buns: Welcome to a traditional Easter treat made healthier by using whole grain flour instead of refined flour. Whole wheat provides more fiber, minerals, and vitamins compared to white bread, promoting better digestion and sustained energy levels. Tahoe Connection: The use of local grains from the Tahoe region can enhance the freshness and support local agriculture. Fresh Herb Garden Kit: A small kit containing seeds or seedlings for herbs like basil, chives, and parsley. Fresh herbs (restock your budget-friendly dried ones, too!) are low in calories but high in antioxidants and essential nutrients. They can enhance the flavor of dishes without added salt or sugar. Tahoe Connection: Herbs thrive in the fresh mountain air of Tahoe, make it a perfect springtime activity to grow your own herbs at home. Dark Chocolate Bunny: A bunny-shaped treat made from high-quality dark chocolate (70% cocoa or higher). Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants and has been linked to various health benefits, including improved heart health when consumed in moderation. Tahoe Connection: Look for locally crafted chocolates from Tahoe chocolatiers to support local businesses while enjoying a delicious treat. Dried Fruit and Nut Mix: One-ounce bags of cranberries, walnuts, and no artificial ingredients. Dried fruits and nuts provide essential vitamins and minerals while being a great source of natural sugars for energy. Tahoe Connection: Many farms around Lake Tahoe produce fruit that can be dried locally, ensuring freshness and supporting sustainable practices. Veggie Sticks with Hummus: A selection of colorful veggie sticks (carrots, celery) pair with a container of hummus creamy dip made from chickpeas, tahini (sesame paste), lemon juice, and garlic. The snack is rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber while being low in calories. Hummus adds protein from chickpeas which help keep you full longer. Tahoe Connection: Local farmers’ markets often feature fresh vegetables during springtime, making it easy to source seasonal produce from the area. Chocolate-Covered Almonds: Almonds coated in dark chocolate for a crunch treat that combines healthy fats with sweetness. Almonds are packed with protein, vitamin E, and magnesium. When combined with dark chocolate, they offer a satisfying snack that supports heart health. Tahoe Connection: California almonds are widely available in nearby regions, sourcing them locally promotes sustainability while savoring this delightful treat.

By combining these treasures into an Easter basket themed around fresh spring offerings, you create not only a playful but nutritious collection of treats that celebrate both the holiday and the beauty of nature surrounding Lake Tahoe.

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventure, health, nutrition, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the popular Healing Powers series, Courage with Paws: The Heart of a Siamese Cat, (Book 2) Time-Traveling Tabby, and a sci-fi trilogy–The Ghost Ships. She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com