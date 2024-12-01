Tahoe’s Toasty Treats: Healthy Holiday Coffee Creations

It’s no secret Lake Tahoe is known for its high-altitude environment and stunning scenery, which makes it a perfect setting for cozy holiday hot coffee. Flavored coffees can be grouped, including chocolaty, fruity, mint, and spice. And seasonal flavored coffees range from tasty sugar plum to gingerbread, and French caramel. Sipping a cup of naturally flavored premium java will curb your sweet tooth, and suppress your appetite for overindulging in fat-laden holiday foods. Check out five yummy faves with health perks!

1. Pumpkin Spice: A popular choice during the fall and holidays because its warming and tasty. The spices used pumpkin spice blends, such as cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves are known for their antioxidant properties. Cinnamon, for one, is believed to help blood sugar levels and improve heart health.

2. French Vanilla: French vanilla coffee includes vanilla extract or natural vanilla flavoring. Vanilla is not only aromatic, but it also contains small amounts of antioxidants that can help protect cells from damage. Also, it can add sweetness without the need for sugar, making it a healthier option when compared to sweetened beverages like sugary sodas or high fat egg nogg.

3. Hazelnut: Hazelnut-flavored coffee offers a nutty scent and taste without the need for added sugars or artificial sweeteners. Hazelnuts themselves are rich in healthy fats, vitamins E and B6, folate, potassium, and zinc. While hazelnut flavoring doesn’t provide all these nutrients directly unless made from real nuts and extracts, it can still offer a satisfying taste that encourages less reliance on sugary add-ins.

4. Mocha: Mocha combines coffee with chocolate, which contains flavonoids that have antioxidant effects. Dark chocolate is rich in these compounds and may contribute to improved heart health by enhancing flow and reducing inflammation. When consumed in moderation and minimal added sugars or creamers, mocha can be a healthier treat.

5. Cinnamon: Cinnamon-flavored coffee is another super popular choice due to cinnamon’s documented health perks. This spice is touted for its anti-inflammatory properties and potential to lower blood sugar levels by improving insulin sensitivity. Adding cinnamon to coffee can enhance its flavor.

Good for You Tips for Festive Brews

*Regular coffee due to its caffeine is healthier than decaf because it can enhance brain function, boost alertness, and aid in fat metabolism.

* Dump whipped cream, creamers, syrups, and sugar…for better health…

* …Try adding a splash of vitamin D and calcium fortified organic milk.

* Drinking freshly ground coffee from whole beans can help lower the risk of heart disease, cancer, and type 2 diabetes.

* Forget the percolator and French press, these brewing methods may cause a spike in cholesterol.

*If you have heart or anxiety problems, some docs believe it’s best to stick to one cup of Joe per day.

More flavored coffee info and recipes in The Healing Powers of Coffee (published by Kensington).

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventure, health, romance, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the popular Healing Powers series, and Courage with Paws. (Book 2) Time Traveler Tabby, and a thrilling co-authored sci-fi series–The Ghost Ship to be released this winter. She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com