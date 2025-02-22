Tahoe’s vitality: genes, arteries & nature

After a shocking cardiac event in 2023 revealed clogged arteries, my doctors pointed to genetics—thanks, Mom and Dad. Following a successful non-invasive angioplasty and percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), I ditched the old ways—butter, ice cream, cheese, and exercising sometimes—and embraced natural methods for arterial health. Now, I’m living by these hardcore tips, and it feels like a game-changer—and sort of nun-like.

News Flash: I’m hardly alone. Genetics account for 40% to 60% of the risk of blocked arteries, or atherosclerosis. This means that while genes place a big role, lifestyle choices also contribute to the risk.

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), men aged 45 and over at most risk, and women typically see increased risk after age 55. Approximately 70% of people over age 65 have some form of clogged arteries. But we aren’t powerless. I’m living proof that a clean heart-healthy Mediterranean diet and exercise are two holistic secrets for a happy heart year-round.

New Ways to Unclog Arteries Naturally

Statins are a popular drug to help heart health, but countless cardio docs also prescribe heart-healthy foods, too. Here’s four favorite superfoods that you may want to add to your diet throughout the day.

Avocados: Rich in monosaturated fats, avocados can help bad cholesterol levels (LDL) and increase good cholesterol (HDL). The are also high in potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure. Tip: Try avocado on whole grain toast for breakfast or a snack or sliced in a kale salad with a splash of red wine vinegar and olive oil. Green Tea: It is rich in antioxidants, particularly catechins, which have been shown to reduce inflammation. The polyphenols in green tea can help lower LDL cholesterol, and potentially reduce plaque buildup in arteries. Tip: Drinking 2-3 cups of green tea daily may provide heart benefits. Lose the sugar. Garlic: This herb contains allicin, a compound known for its ability to lower blood pressure and improve circulation. It may reduce plaque and enhance overall heart health. Tip: Fresh garlic or dried adds flavor to shellfish and cruciferous vegetables. But note: Consult with a healthcare provider before adding garlic supplements or large amounts of garlic to your diet. Turmeric: It contains curcumin which can help reduce arterial stiffness, contributing to better blood flow. Adding turmeric to meals or taking curcumin supplements may offer cardiovascular benefits. Tip: Turmeric pairs well with heart-healthy fatty salmon, vegetables, soups, and smoothies.

In a nutshell (yeah, almonds and walnuts in moderation are good for raising your good cholesterol), these natural methods—avocados, green tea, garlic, and turmeric—can be beneficial for supporting arterial health after angioplasty or PCI procedures.

For recipes, check out The Healing Powers of Superfoods, The Healing Powers of Tea, and The Healing Powers of Herbs and Spices (published by Kensington, by Cal Orey); Sources: AHA, National Institutes of Health (NIH), and Mayo Clinic.

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventure, health, nutrition, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the popular Healing Powers series, and Courage with Paws: The Heart of a Siamese Cat, (Book 2) Time-Traveling Tabby, and a thrilling co–authored sci-fi series–The Ghost Ships to be released this winter. She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com