Tahoe’s Weidinger Public Relations recognized with two awards

STATELINE, Nev. — Lake Tahoe’s Weidinger Public Relations was presented with awards for two campaigns dealing with sustainability and environmental efforts by the Public Relations Society of America, Sierra Nevada Chapter during the organization’s recent 2023 Silver Spike Awards.

WPR conducted an effort targeting the spread of aquatic invasive weeds in the Tahoe Keys Marina. The firm worked with staff and consultants from the Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, and the League to Save Lake Tahoe on an educational outreach campaign emphasized with the public and in more than 150 media outlets. It outlined the scientific data and efforts behind the Control Methods Test — various treatments toward long-term solutions to control the abundant growth of invasive and nuisance aquatic weeds threatening the lake. The Lahontan Board and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency both unanimously approved the plan which was activated last summer.

For the Lake Link campaign to introduce South Shore’s free microtransit shuttle service, Weidinger PR designed a comprehensive media and public relations program to name, brand and establish the app-based, on-demand service. In its first month of operations more than 20,000 riders utilized Lake Link. The coverage of the campaign resulted in an audience of 30 million, 96,800 estimated views and 11,000 engagements.

The Sierra Nevada Chapter of PRSA identifies campaigns for outstanding achievement, far-reaching client results, and high standards for quality of work and ethics. The designations celebrate northern Nevada’s best communications practices and professionals of 2023.

“The awards represent success for our clients, always the No. 1 goal, as both campaigns achieved desired and measurable goals,” said Phil Weidinger, chief incite officer. “What they represent for our team is an ongoing and consistently high level of quality, results, and professionalism.

“When you’re recognized by your peers it means a great deal,” added Weidinger. “In addition to the awards, we received a few nice comments from fellow practitioners including, ‘Weidinger always wins awards,’ and ‘WPR continues to lead the way.'”

Weidinger Public Relations, a five-person firm with offices in Stateline since 1985, specializes in hospitality, travel, tourism, recreation, golf, real estate, special and sporting events.