TahoeSnaps: Autumn beaches, moody evenings

TahoeSnaps is a page where the community can share photos of celebrations, beautiful Tahoe scenes and moments that make you laugh, smile or say, aww. These are photos that capture the sense of what it means to be a member of the community.

Use #TahoeSnaps on Instagram or email a high resolution version (200 DPI or higher and at least 5 inches wide on the longest side) to snapshots@tahoedailytribune.com with information about who you are, what’s going on in the photo, who is in it, and where and when it was taken. Please submit individual photos. Photo collages and graphics will not be accepted. Those submitting may be limited to one published photo per month. These photos may also be used on our Facebook page or Instagram feed.

Autumn beaches… | @dapventure

Moody evenings like this >>> | @kylegrobertson

School picture time | @matty.g.photo

The Bernese of Tahoe take on the bears of Heavenly | @berneseoftahoe

Thoroughly Enjoying seeing the Season Change at Lake Tahoe | @thedarrenjbrown

Tahoe glassy water and unique shoreline rocks | @tomr_creative

Rainbow dropped on the Boathouse at Timber Cove | @melina.grasso.photography

A calm sunrise at one of my favorite places in America. Home to some of the coolest animals. | @wicked.wildlife