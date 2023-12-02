TahoeSnaps: Calm waters, back roads

Get Published

TahoeSnaps is a page where the community can share photos of celebrations, beautiful Tahoe scenes and moments that make you laugh, smile or say, aww. These are photos that capture the sense of what it means to be a member of the community.

Have a photo to share?

Use #TahoeSnaps on Instagram or email a high resolution version (200 DPI or higher and at least 5 inches wide on the longest side) to snapshots@tahoedailytribune.com with information about who you are, what’s going on in the photo, who is in it, and where and when it was taken. Please submit individual photos. Photo collages and graphics will not be accepted. Those submitting may be limited to one published photo per month. These photos may also be used on our Facebook page or Instagram feed.

Calm waters | @ryan.burgess

The best roads are back roads | c4shootz.co

Always double check breakfast is secured | @matty.g.photo

On top of the world while feeling tiny in this massive land | @tahoe_trail_runner

My hands were cold, but my heart was warmed by the beauty of the fiery sunset | @lambertone

Stairs to snow-where …. | @mde.fotos

Not the greatest snow at Carson Pass today, but there was snow and I was on my xc skis | @jaredmanninen

Icicles on Lake Tahoe | @melina.grasso.photography