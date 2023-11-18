YOUR AD HERE »

#TahoeSnaps: Emerald Bay at sunset; Snow showers

News News |

Staff Report
  

Get Published

TahoeSnaps is a page where the community can share photos of celebrations, beautiful Tahoe scenes and moments that make you laugh, smile or say, aww. These are photos that capture the sense of what it means to be a member of the community.

Have a photo to share?

Use #TahoeSnaps on Instagram or email a high resolution version (200 DPI or higher and at least 5 inches wide on the longest side) to snapshots@tahoedailytribune.com with information about who you are, what’s going on in the photo, who is in it, and where and when it was taken. Please submit individual photos. Photo collages and graphics will not be accepted. Those submitting may be limited to one published photo per month. These photos may also be used on our Facebook page or Instagram feed.

Just another photo of Emerald Bay at sunset | @abradfordadventure
Getting in all the hiking before the snow | @kristen_in_tahoe
Don’t make eye contact…. whoops | @matty.g.photo
Fall is fleeting fast but there is still time to enjoy it | @lensdrugphotohigh
A great place to watch the day end | @tomr_creative
One of my favourite places! The gorgeous Sand Harbour, Lake Tahoe, U.S.A. | @light_in_my_lens
Snow showers all around us with sunshine in our face | @mrbloring
Stormy weather | @oxana.bright
Epic views on today’s hike! Loving this mild November weather | @michelleneale

News
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.