TahoeSnaps: Emerald Bay at sunset; Snow showers

TahoeSnaps is a page where the community can share photos of celebrations, beautiful Tahoe scenes and moments that make you laugh, smile or say, aww. These are photos that capture the sense of what it means to be a member of the community.

Have a photo to share?

Use #TahoeSnaps on Instagram or email a high resolution version (200 DPI or higher and at least 5 inches wide on the longest side) to snapshots@tahoedailytribune.com with information about who you are, what’s going on in the photo, who is in it, and where and when it was taken. Please submit individual photos. Photo collages and graphics will not be accepted. Those submitting may be limited to one published photo per month. These photos may also be used on our Facebook page or Instagram feed.

Just another photo of Emerald Bay at sunset | @abradfordadventure

Getting in all the hiking before the snow | @kristen_in_tahoe

Don’t make eye contact…. whoops | @matty.g.photo

Fall is fleeting fast but there is still time to enjoy it | @lensdrugphotohigh

A great place to watch the day end | @tomr_creative

One of my favourite places! The gorgeous Sand Harbour, Lake Tahoe, U.S.A. | @light_in_my_lens

Snow showers all around us with sunshine in our face | @mrbloring

Stormy weather | @oxana.bright