#TahoeSnaps: National Dog Day photos and a bald eagle spotting

Staff Report
  

#TahoeSnaps is a page where the community can share photos of celebrations, beautiful Tahoe scenes and moments that make you laugh, smile or say, aww. These are photos that capture the sense of what it means to be a member of the community.

Tag us @tahoesnaps or use #TahoeSnaps on Instagram to be featured.

National dog day adventure | @rdonthetrail
Happy International Dog Day | @leosonaleash
Star trails | @matty.g.photo
When you see a bald eagle sitting there while you’re in the park, you might as well take a picture | @abradfordadventure
Ready for those moody autumn days | @kylegrobertson
Mud, rinse, repeat | @cali.lisa
Phases | @thedarrenjbrown
This might be the loveliest time of year | @tahoeblackbear
High tide at Lake Tahoe | @114kev

