#TahoeSnaps: New year, same good boys

TahoeSnaps is a page where the community can share photos of celebrations, beautiful Tahoe scenes and moments that make you laugh, smile or say, aww. These are photos that capture the sense of what it means to be a member of the community.

Use #TahoeSnaps on Instagram or email a high resolution version (200 DPI or higher and at least 5 inches wide on the longest side) to snapshots@tahoedailytribune.com with information about who you are, what’s going on in the photo, who is in it, and where and when it was taken. Please submit individual photos. Photo collages and graphics will not be accepted. Those submitting may be limited to one published photo per month. These photos may also be used on our Facebook page or Instagram feed.

New year. Same good boys | @berneseoftahoe
Golden Hour on the Nevada Side of Lake Tahoe | @abradfordadventure
Skin up and board down | @fulltime_adv
#KeepTahoeBlue | @juliebeee
Let there be light | @jenpengpics
Christmas evening photo session. Hope everyone had a Merry Christmas | @laketahoeafterdark
First sunset of 2024. Lookin’ good so far! | @zephyr_the_akk
The dawning of a new year… | @gomarymo
One last Emerald Bay sunrise to close out the year. | @abradfordadventure

