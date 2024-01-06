TahoeSnaps: New year, same good boys

Get Published

TahoeSnaps is a page where the community can share photos of celebrations, beautiful Tahoe scenes and moments that make you laugh, smile or say, aww. These are photos that capture the sense of what it means to be a member of the community.

Have a photo to share?

Use #TahoeSnaps on Instagram or email a high resolution version (200 DPI or higher and at least 5 inches wide on the longest side) to snapshots@tahoedailytribune.com with information about who you are, what’s going on in the photo, who is in it, and where and when it was taken. Please submit individual photos. Photo collages and graphics will not be accepted. Those submitting may be limited to one published photo per month. These photos may also be used on our Facebook page or Instagram feed.

New year. Same good boys | @berneseoftahoe

Golden Hour on the Nevada Side of Lake Tahoe | @abradfordadventure

Skin up and board down | @fulltime_adv

#KeepTahoeBlue | @juliebeee

Let there be light | @jenpengpics

Christmas evening photo session. Hope everyone had a Merry Christmas | @laketahoeafterdark

First sunset of 2024. Lookin’ good so far! | @zephyr_the_akk

The dawning of a new year… | @gomarymo